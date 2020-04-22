Tulsa-based Manhattan Construction Company has received a National Safety Excellence Award from Associated Builders and Contractors.
It is planned to be presented Aug. 30 during the ABC Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.
"Safety is woven into every aspect of our business, and everyone on a project plays a part in ensuring the health and well-being of workers on a job site," John Reyhan, Manhattan Construction Co. president, said in a statement. "For this reason, we dedicate this national safety honor to our Manhattan family of builders, trade partners, and clients who have wholeheartedly supported our safety program and philosophy."
The 2019 National Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum and Gold status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System in 2019. Manhattan Construction Co. is a nine-time STEP Diamond Safety Award Winner.
During the selection process, contractors were judged on self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations and video interviews conducted by members of ABC’s National Safety and Health Committee.