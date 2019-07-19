A longtime Tulsa-based oil and gas accounting firm was acquired by a Texas investment firm, officials announced on Friday.
Avisto Capital Partners, LLC obtained The Resource Group as part of the company's expansion of its strategic advisory and bookkeeping services targeting the energy market.
“The addition of The Resource Group to our portfolio of back office advisory companies marks an important milestone for Avisto,” said Bruce Smith, Avisto Capital Partners CEO. “By developing a connected network of regional experts, we are taking the next step towards expanding our solution-based services for energy clients in other regional markets. By supporting two software platforms with strong brands, we can offer alternative solutions and customize the work to add the greatest value to our clients or equity sponsors.”
The Resource Group, founded in 1996, serves exploration and production firms, private equity sponsors and family office clients.
The company, located at 5100 E. Skelly Drive, employs more than 50 people.
Avisto said it has no plans to make personnel changes and the company will remain at its current location.
“Liz Powell and Amanda Jones have built a top-notch firm here in Tulsa and clients appreciate the value the firm adds. We are excited to be able to bring their solid market reputation to new clients and look forward to finding other ways to expand their service capabilities and best practices to all Avisto’s clients,” said Scott Phipps, Avisto Capital Partners Senior Vice President Development.
Avistio is a San Antonio-based privately held investment, management and development company.
This is the second back office advisory services acquisition. Earlier, it acquired Dallas-based Eddye Dreyer Financial Servcies.