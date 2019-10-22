Tulsa-based SageNet has partnered with Adrenaline to expand digital experiences for consumers in retail settings nationwide.
The partnership already has resulted in services that have been rolled out to more than 3,000 financial institutions across the country.
SageNet provides digital signage, connectivity and cybersecurity services, and Adrenaline, with has offices in Atlanta and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is an end-to-end service provider that specializes in the financial, retail and healthcare industries.
"Adrenaline and SageNet are a natural fit," SageNet CEO Daryl Woodard said in a statement. "From their in-store brand expertise to their innovative approach to designing consumer experiences across multiple touchpoints, Adrenaline is redefining the retail brand experience. SageNet’s managed services further enhance Adrenaline's commitment to deliver a reliable, repeatable and scalable client experience."