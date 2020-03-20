Write downs on the value of Unit Corp.’s oil and natural gas properties and contract drilling business led to a loss of about $554 million in 2019, the company announced this week.

The company posted that loss, which shook out to $10.48 per share, on total revenues of about $674.6 million for the year.

In 2018, the company posted a net loss of about $45.3 million, or 87 cents per share, on total revenues of about $843.3 million.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

The company’s 2019 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was about $260.5 million.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kendrick Marshall

918-581-8378

kendrick.marshall@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KD_Marshall

Tags