KLEIN CAR

David Miller, the president of Brand New Muscle Car, poses with a new 1967 Mustang that his company manufactured. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 MIKE SIMONS

Tulsa-based Brand New Muscle Car has been granted a license to build official ELEANOR Star Cars by Denice Halicki, producer of the 2000 movie "Gone in 60 Seconds," which was a remake of H.B. Halicki's 1974 movie "Gone in Sixty Seconds."

Brand New Muscle Car has new 1967 ELEANORs available, and the company also can build customized models. The car is priced starting at $199,995.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

"We love Eleanor. She has captured everyone's heart with her allure and amazing one-of-kind looks," said David Miller, president of Brand New Muscle Car in a news release. 

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags