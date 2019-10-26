Tulsa-based Brand New Muscle Car has been granted a license to build official ELEANOR Star Cars by Denice Halicki, producer of the 2000 movie "Gone in 60 Seconds," which was a remake of H.B. Halicki's 1974 movie "Gone in Sixty Seconds."
Brand New Muscle Car has new 1967 ELEANORs available, and the company also can build customized models. The car is priced starting at $199,995.
"We love Eleanor. She has captured everyone's heart with her allure and amazing one-of-kind looks," said David Miller, president of Brand New Muscle Car in a news release.
