A Tulsa-based charitable trust has pledged funds to support a Food On the Move's program designed to bring fresh produce to food desserts during the COVID-19 outbreak.
During the past week, Food On The Move's Drive-Through and Drop Off (D&D) program, aided by community partners, served 10,000 people with prepared meals and groceries.
Money from the Will S. Smith Charitable Trust will help feed 5,000 more people in the coming week.
"Our efforts are possible through generous support from local foundations, generous individuals and great partners providing resources," Taylor Hanson, Founder of Food On The Move, said in a statement. "We’re so grateful to those who have come alongside us to serve those most in need in our community, setting an example of how our city comes together."
With the support of the Sheriff’s Foundation, Cherokee Nation, The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Dream Center and Bama Pie, the program launched with the initial goal of two weeks of service. With restrictions on business and social activity lengthened at the city, state and national levels, the program is to remain in effect through April 30.
It provides people with food while supporting small businesses through the use of local restaurants and food trucks. The program provides those meals for a family of five, plus groceries and essentials for five days at a time. All Drive-Through and Drop-Off adhere to public safety guidelines, limiting physical contact between teams and the public.
Persons wanting to donate or learn more about the program can go to foodonthemoveok.com. The program can feed a family of five for $15.