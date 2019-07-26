Alliance Resource Partners on Friday saw a steep decline in second-quarter earnings compared to a year ago.
The Tulsa-based coal producer posted second-quarter net earnings of $58.1 million, or 44 cents per diluted partner unit compared to $86.2 million, or 64 cents per unit, for the same period in 2018.
“Mild temperatures, swollen rivers and declining natural gas prices led to lower coal demand in the 2019 quarter. Flooding and high water continued to delay approximately 500,000 tons of planned export shipments in the 2019 quarter which we expect will be shipped in the second half of the year,” said Alliance Resource Partners CEO Joseph W. Craft III.
Craft added that operating cost per ton sold for the quarter was impacted by lower production due to two longwall moves. One at its Hamilton mine in the Illinois Basin and the other at its Tunnel Ridge mine in the Appalachian region as well as the previously announced delay of the company’s planned growth ramp for Illinois Basin production intended for sale in the export market.
“As expected, our oil and gas minerals segment delivered double digit Segment Adjusted EBITDA growth compared to both the 2018 Quarter and the Sequential Quarter,” Craft said in a statement. “We are on track to close the previously announced $145 million Wing acquisition early next month which increase our ownership position in the prolific liquids rich Midland Basin and add to our earnings in 2019 and beyond.”