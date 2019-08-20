Tulsa-based Argonaut Private Equity announced Monday the final closing of Argonaut Private Equity Fund IV, or APE IV, a $400 million fund focused on pursuing disciplined investments across the industrial, manufacturing and energy services and products sectors in middle America.

The fund reached its hard cap of $400 million and is off to a strong start with more than $120 million of equity capital deployed across four portfolio companies.

"Since holding our first close last year, Argonaut has made investments in multiple platform companies across our target sectors and continues to seek out highly capable management teams wanting to partner and execute on growth initiatives," Steve Mitchell, CEO and managing director of Argonaut, said in a statement.

Since its founding in 2002, Argonaut has deployed more than $3 billion of capital across over 100 direct investments.

Rhett is in his fourth decade as a reporter. He covers development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and assorted other topics related to the Work and Money section.