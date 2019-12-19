At Midtown Salon, owner Allison Parker does all the things a typical hair stylist might do except one.
In certain circumstances, she makes house calls.
About half her clientele are people who are disabled or have special needs.
"It's so rewarding," Parker said during an interview at her shop at 2328 E. 13th St. "They are just so grateful that I'm there."
Among her customers are a 90-year-old great grandmother who uses a wheelchair, a man with amputated toes and limited mobility and children with autism.
She was working at a Broken Arrow salon about three years ago when a mother had a request: For extra money, would she considered cutting the hair of her autistic son at home?
The woman was Tasha Walters.
"She's phenomenal," she said of Parker.
Before, Walters' 8-year-old son, Hunter, was left startled by the commotion in a public place. Being able to turn down that volume at home is a godsend, the mother said.
"Hunter has a good respect for her, Walters said. "He trusts her. When it comes to strangers, you have to be really careful with kids with autism. You have to build their trust. You can't just walk into a salon and have anybody touch my kid's head."
"Even if you go to a place that accommodates children, they don't have experience. She's very calm and soothing in a way."
Not everyone qualifies for Parker's home visits.
According to the Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology, a licensed cosmetologist may perform services for customers in their residence in the event of an emergency, which the board considers serious injury or illness that causes a person to be residence-bound. That service requires a physician's statement verifying that the person is "residence-bound or otherwise incapacitated."
Angie Law said her 6-year-old son, Demarcus, is "very hyperactive" and has learning disabilities. Parker has cut his hair at his home for a couple of years.
"She's really good with my son," Law said. "She's very patient."
"It was very difficult for me to take him to the salon. I would have to call to make sure nobody was in there. This makes it easy."
Parker, whose website tries to keep her house calls to a 30-mile radius, said she's willing to travel farther in some cases.
"They're able to access a lot of the services that help them feel good about themselves and boost their confidence by having me come to them," she said. "It's those little things, your appearance and your hair and your makeup, that can just make all the difference in the world."