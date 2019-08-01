The unemployment rate in Tulsa County saw a slight uptick in June but remained lower than 2018 figures.
The countywide unemployment rate was 3.4% in June, up from 3.1% in May, according to the latest data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
The rate was at 3.7 percent in June of 2018 and had fallen as low as 2.8 percent in April.
Unemployment rates in June were lower than a year earlier in 70 counties, higher in five counties and unchanged in two counties
The Tulsa MSA saw a reduction of 900 non-farm jobs from May 19 to June 19, a decrease of 0.2% during that period.
The Oklahoma City MSA saw a reduction of 1,700 non-farm jobs, or 0.3% in that time.
Latimer County and McIntosh County posted Oklahoma’s highest county unemployment rate of 6.2%.
Alfalfa County had the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.9% in June, according to the data.