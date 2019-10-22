Jackie Cooper Imports has opened a new Porsche and renovated Mercedes-Benz areas at its dealership, 9393 S. Memorial Drive.

Jackie Cooper Porsche, now known as Porsche Tulsa, began its construction in January, taking nine and a half months to tear down the old Jackie Cooper Mercedes-Benz Autohaus and recreate it into a 12,010-square-foot Porsche showplace, the dealership said in a news release.

The renovated Mercedes-Benz area took seven months to complete and includes 5,500 ceiling tiles, 1,400 ceramic floor tiles and 317 light fixtures.

Jackie Cooper Imports, a family-owned and operated import dealership, got its start in 1991 on 11th Street near downtown Tulsa. The dealership consists of the brands Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Infiniti, and Nissan, and employs about 250 team members, the release said.

