A local delivery service has expanded its footprint at the Exchange Center, 4500 S. Garnett Road, CBRE has announced.
KTB Transport, Inc., has added 3,468 square feet to a 1,352-square-foot space it leased in August.
Carrie Claiborne with CBRE in Tulsa represented the landlord, Tulsa Portfolio Oklahoma Realty, LP.
"This larger office space will serve as the headquarters for KTB Transport as their company grows to serve the distribution needs of the local community," Carrie Claiborne, a CBRE associate, said in a statement. "This space will meet the current company needs but also allows additional space to accommodate their rapid growth."
The company is a last-mile delivery service that partners with FedEx Ground for deliveries to contracted service areas.
"We are fortunate to be able to increase our footprint at the Exchange Center," Kevin Brians, CEO and owner of KTB Transport, said in a statement. "This property meets both our company’s and our employees’ needs and will allow us ample room to grow as our operations expand across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and other surrounding states."