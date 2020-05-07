The Tulsa Development Authority approved a housekeeping matter Thursday regarding the recently relocated Greenwood Rising History Center.
Commissioners OK’d an amendment to the construction plan of neighboring project 21 North Greenwood to accommodate Greenwood Rising, which will commemorate the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.
TDA’s action allowed 21 North Greenwood, a planned, five-story mixed-use building being developed by Kajeer Yar, to be moved about 75 feet to the south.
In mid-April, the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission informed Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum that Greenwood Rising would not be built next to the Greenwood Cultural Center as planned.
The Centennial Commission last week announced that the history center would instead be built on the southeast corner of Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street, next to the 21 North Greenwood site.
Hille Yar is a trustee and executive director of the Hille Foundation, which donated land for the history center. The foundation is also majority owner of 21 North Greenwood, which also donated land for the history center.
Construction of Greenwood Rising and 21 North Greenwood is expected to be completed in the late spring of 2021.
“The overarching desire from their (Hille) perspective was to make sure that the inspiring and just magical story of Greenwood was shared,” Kajeer Yar said Thursday at the TDA’s virtual meeting. “That’s their impetus for the donation and the land for Greenwood Rising.”
The Race Massacre occurred May 31-June 1, 1921. The official death count, based on death certificates and National Guard reports, is 37, but authorities said at the time that they couldn’t confirm that all deaths were accounted for.
Some estimate that hundreds of people were killed. Hundreds more were injured, and thousands were left homeless. The prosperous black business district on Greenwood Avenue was destroyed, as was much of the black residential area.
Ashley Harris Philippsen, TDA commissioner and the city’s deputy chief of community development and policy, said locating Greenwood Rising on the southernmost boundary of Greenwood “is actually quite powerful, just given community fears that Greenwood was being eaten up by surrounding developments.
“ …It’s good for the district and kind of coincides with a lot of development that’s happening and planned for the area.”