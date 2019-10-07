Tulsa-based digital marketing agency D2 Branding was recently recognized as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur360 ranking.
“We are honored to be chosen as one of the best entrepreneurial companies in America alongside digital powerhouse companies like ClickFunnels and Billy Gene Marketing. We have been blessed to work with many Tulsa companies as well as companies around the country to ignite their brand and increase their profit through business consulting and digital marketing,” said D2 Founder/CEO Deedra Determan.
D2 Branding (www.D2Branding.com) "ignites brands, corporations, franchises and personal brands through digital marketing and business consulting to increase their profit," according to a news release.
Honorees were identified based on results from a comprehensive study, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics, the release said.