The Tulsa Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) has launched the Small Business University program to help small businesses strengthen their practices in lieu of COVID-19 pandemic.
It will provide online instruction and technical assistance from local professionals, allowing business owners to create overall strategies, manage their business through assessing financial performance and create marketing and sales plans tied to revenue projections.
The program is free and open to companies that do not already have access to a support network. Companies who are interested in Small Business University may complete a confidential, online assessment at www.TEDCnet.com.
Rose Washington, CEO of TEDC said, “We’ve considered creating this program for a while, and the crisis created by COVID-19 really brought home the importance of ensuring Tulsa area companies are strong and resilient," TEDC CEO Rose Washington said in a statment. "Our hope is that, with assistance from local experts, we can help companies come out of the current crisis stronger than ever."
Shelley Cadamy, a longtime economic development professional and business strategist, is leading the new effort.
"Small business has always been the heart of the Oklahoma economy," she said in a statement. "I’m honored to do this important work, especially now."