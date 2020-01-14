Tulsa Airport

Tulsa International Airport. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

Tulsa International Airport will offer nonstop flights to Nashville International Airport beginning June 4.

Travelers may book introductory, one-way fares as low as $44 at allegiant.air.com.

