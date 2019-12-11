Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines will begin nonstop service from Tulsa to Baltimore in June. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

 Julio Cortez

Tulsa International Airport has announced new nonstop service to Baltimore.

Beginning June 7, Southwest Airlines will offer flight to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

More to come on this story

