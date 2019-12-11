Tulsa International Airport has announced new nonstop service to Baltimore.
Beginning June 7, Southwest Airlines will offer flight to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).
More to come on this story
Rhett Morgan
918-581-8395
Twitter: @RhettMorganTW
