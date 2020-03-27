A grim snapshot of COVID-19’s stranglehold on global air travel is on display at Tulsa International Airport.
A total of 54 American Airlines jets are parked at the airport, most notably on the facility’s closed crosswind runway (8/26), American Airlines spokeswoman Linda Brock said.
With unused plans also planted on taxiways and ramp space, runways 18L/36R and 18R/36L remain open, said Andrew Pierini, the airport’s director of air service and marketing.
Southwest Airlines also has a few aircraft parked at the airport, he said.
“We offered our pavement for parking to all of our airline partners,” Pierini wrote in an email.
Earlier this month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin called the situation for airlines worse than the fallout from the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“For the airline industry, they have almost ground to a halt,” he said.
In a cutback similar at other carriers, American announced Friday that it will suspend 60% of its capacity in April as compared to the same period in 2019 and is planning to suspend up to 80% of its capacity in May compared to the same period in 2019.
The changes are due to significantly decreased customer demand and government travel restrictions related to the coronavirus.
American’s downturn is particularly significant for Tulsa, which houses American’s largest maintenance base, which employs about 5,400 workers.
In a letter to team members this month, American President Robert Isom said the airline was parking 130 of its widebody aircraft and 320 of our narrow-body planes. The majority of those are stationed at maintenance bases in Tulsa and Pittsburgh and at long-established vendor sites in Roswell, N.M. and Mobile, Ala., Brock said.
“While these steps are unparalleled in our history, we expect demand to fall even more before it gets better,” Isom wrote in the letter.
Some help is on the way for the industry.
The Cares Act that passed Congress this week provides $33 billion in grants for airlines to make payrolls, including $25 billion for passenger carriers, $4 billion for cargo operators such as FedEx and United Parcel Service, as well as $3 billion for contractors.
The bill also makes $29 billion in loans available, providing a liquidity backstop if private capital markets freeze up. That includes waivers on fuel and excise taxes through 2020.
At Tulsa International Airport, passenger traffic is down significantly.
March statistics for TIA won’t be available for a few more weeks, but according to the Federal Aviation Administration, daily Transportation Security Administration throughput throughput across the United States has been down as much as 86%, Pierini.
“We have reduced our concessionaires operating hours and removed roughly half of the seating in our restaurants to allow for social distancing,” Pierini wrote. “All concessions pre-security have been closed.
“Rental cars are definitely feeling the impact, as well, and have a surplus of cars needing to be parked.”
He urged folks seeking COVID-19 updates to access www.tulsaairports.com/news.