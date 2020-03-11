Tulsa International Airport Terminal (copy) (copy)

The Tulsa International Airport Terminal is pictured in October. Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard/Tulsa World

Tulsa International Airport has stepped up sanitizing measures in response to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials estimate that over the next two weeks — spring break season for Oklahoma and Arkansas — an estimated 75,000 passengers will travel through the airport.

Workers have ramped up cleaning processes in the terminal, providing extra attention to high-traffic areas, including restroom doors, handrails and elevator buttons, according to a travel tips guide released Wednesday.

The number of hand sanitizer dispensers also have been increased pre- and post-security.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

"We encourage our passengers to follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Tulsa Health Department for updates regarding COVID-19," the release said.

U.S. death toll at 29: How is the world responding to the coronavirus outbreak?

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags