Tulsa International Airport has stepped up sanitizing measures in response to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Officials estimate that over the next two weeks — spring break season for Oklahoma and Arkansas — an estimated 75,000 passengers will travel through the airport.
Workers have ramped up cleaning processes in the terminal, providing extra attention to high-traffic areas, including restroom doors, handrails and elevator buttons, according to a travel tips guide released Wednesday.
The number of hand sanitizer dispensers also have been increased pre- and post-security.
"We encourage our passengers to follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Tulsa Health Department for updates regarding COVID-19," the release said.