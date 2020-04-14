Tulsa International Airport will receive $15,547,550 from the federal government to help in its response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
All told, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $42,202,730 to 100 airports in Oklahoma as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security — or CARES — Act.
Airline passenger traffic is down 95% nationwide because of the pandemic. The CARES Act set aside $10 billion in economic relief to eligible airports affected by the crisis.
Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City was awarded $21.7 million, and the Jones Riverside Airport in Tulsa was awarded $157,000.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a statement.
The funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business because of COVID-19. The money is available for airport capital expenditures, airport debt payments and airport operating expenses, including payroll and utilities.
The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the federal share to 100% for grants awarded under the fiscal year 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program and Supplemental Discretionary grants. Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs.
This will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances.
The FAA will use a streamlined application and grant-agreement process to make this funding immediately available for critical airport needs. The funds will be available as soon as the airport sponsor executes a grant agreement.