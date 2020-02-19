The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it will award $21.47 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 16 airports in Oklahoma.
Tulsa International Airport is receiving $9,183,988 to fund the rehabilitation of a runway. The funding is part of a $520.5 million investment in America's airports, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao said.
The money in Tulsa will go toward the West Runway (18R/36L) rehabilitation project, airport spokesman Andrew Pierini said. This includes milling four to five inches of pavement milling, resurfacing across the entire runway and upgraded runway signage and lighting.
The improvements are estimated to start sometime in late summer and be completed by the end of 2020, Pierini said.
Since 2017, the federal government has invested $11.42 billion in more than 2,000 American airports for safety and infrastructure improvements.
U.S. civil aviation supports more than 5% of the country's gross domestic product; $1.6 trillion in economic activity and nearly 11 million jobs, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
"America’s airports provide a gateway to the world for our citizens while at the same time delivering first impressions of the United States to visitors from abroad," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement. "It’s in our national interest to make them the crown jewel in our transportation system. The Airport Improvement Program allows us to do just that."
The next largest grant in Oklahoma went to Will Rogers World Airport ($7,920,000) for funding the rehabilitation of an access road.
Other Oklahoma airports receiving Airport Improvement Program grants include Claremore Regional Airport ($367,688); South Grand Lake Regional Airport ($50,000); Stillwater Regional Airport ($500,000); and Tahlequah Muncipal Airport ($355,577).