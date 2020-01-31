Tulsa has been named the best city in the United States for freelancers in 2020, according to livability.com.
Rounding out the top five were Baltimore; Boise, Idaho; Fort Worth, Texas; and Provo, Utah.
When compiling this list, livability.com compared factors such as relocation incentives, tax rates, the percentage of freelance workers and accessible amenities.
Recent legislation across the country has placed new restrictions on employers and made life more complicated for freelancers. On Jan. 1, California Assembly Bill 5 went into effect, making it difficult for companies to hire freelancers as independent contractors.
Several other states, including New York, New Jersey and Illinois, are expected to adopt similar laws.
