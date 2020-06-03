The Tulsa metropolitan area unemployment rate hit 15% in April, more than five times the rate in March, showing a stark contrast from the early days of COVID-19 to when its full impact was on display, figures released Wednesday show.
Tulsa metro was not alone. The Bureau of Labor statistics released Wednesday unsurprisingly showed all 389 metropolitan areas in the U.S. reporting higher unemployment rates than they did a year ago.
In April 2019, the Tulsa metro area unemployment rate was 2.8%, the same as it was in March 2020.
The unadjusted national unemployment rate in April was 14.4%, while the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate was 13.7% for the same period.
At the other end of the Turner Turnpike, the April unemployment rate in Oklahoma City was 14.8%. The unemployment rate in Oklahoma City in March 2019 and 2020 was 3% and 2.5%, respectively.
The highest unemployment rate among the four metropolitan areas in the state was in the Lawton metro area, which reported 19%.
The Enid metro area reported an 11.4% unemployment rate in April.
For the Tulsa area, 15% unemployment in April translates to 69,450 unemployed workers. The prior year, 13,456 workers were unemployed during April, according to the BLS.
In all, 251,894 Oklahoma workers were classified as unemployed in April.
In Oklahoma City, 97,226 were unemployed during April.
County jobless rates ranges in April across the state.
The April jobless rate in Tulsa County was 15.5%.
Some of the highest county jobless rates was in southwestern Oklahoma. Tillman County ranked No. 1 in jobless rates at 19.7%.
The lowest unemployment rates were in the panhandle with Cimarron County leading the state at 2.6%
Featured video: Town Hall with Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin
How do I file without going to the unemployment office?
Curtis is a member of the Projects Team with an emphasis on database analysis. He also covers federal court news, maintains the Tulsa World database page and develops online interactive graphics. Phone: 918-581-8471