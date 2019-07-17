Oklahoma, with its rich history in oil and aerospace, is home to several Fortune 500 companies, including several household names.
The largest, in terms of revenue, is one of the youngest companies on the list and has spent the past eight years building a multiprong approach targeting areas where it can be among the top of its peers while maintaining profitability in varying energy cycles.
NGL Energy Partners, with 2,400 employees and revenues of $17.3 billion, is the largest Oklahoma company per Business Insider’s recent ranking of largest companies in each state.
Not bad for a company that, when it was formed in 2011, had revenues of less than $100 million.
“It’s amazing we’ve only been around eight years when some of these other companies we compete with have been around much longer,” said CEO Mike Krimbill.
NGL is a Tulsa-based oil services company that operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, liquids and refined products/renewables.
Krimbill merged NGL Supply and Hicksgas together to form NGL Energy Partners and took the new company public in 2011.
In that time, the company went from an EBITDA of $25 million to $600 million.
The philosophy since the beginning has been to create a company with several prongs to better position itself during the cyclical nature of the industry.
That way, when one business, production, for example, is depressed, the company can rely on revenue from refined products, which sell for a higher price. On the other end of that spectrum, when prices are low – reducing the margins on refined products – the company can recognize more profits from its water solutions and crude logistics divisions.
The company has sold off nearly $2 billion of assets that didn’t fit into what it sees as the future of NGL, including its entire retail propane segment.
“We’ve repositioned the company into the areas where we feel we can be the No. 1 or No. 2 competitor,” Kimbrill said.
While the refined products platform produces the most revenue, it’s the water solutions platform that is the company’s main focus right now. That segment is growing because of horizontal shale drilling in places like the Permian Basin.
Large amounts of saltwater are recovered, along with oil and natural gas.
In the Delaware Basin, part of the Permian, major producers like Exxon, Devon, BP and others are producing massive quantities of crude and in the process creating three to six barrels of water for every barrel of oil.
That water is shipped, primarily by pipeline, out of the basin by NGL, which then disposes or recycles it.
“It’s a new midstream business approach. Historically, water disposal was handled by the producers themselves or by an oilfield services company. We changed the model to where we have pipelines instead of trucks and larger disposal facilities,” said CFO Trey Karlovich.
By changing the model, NGL has become the largest water disposal company in the country.
“This hasn’t really been focused on by anybody else,” Krimbill said. “We’ve grown this through $100 crude prices and their collapse, so we know everything that can go wrong in this business and that just makes us better now that prices have somewhat recovered.”