The Tulsa Parking Authority is working with a Chicago-based real estate advisory firm to frame the development of a one-acre site in the Tulsa Arts District.
On behalf of the Tulsa Parking Authority (TPA) and the City of Tulsa, Hunden Strategic Partners (HSP) is issuing a request for qualifications from developers and/or development teams regarding the ultimate development of a mixed-use project at an existing surface parking lot at 311 N. Boulder Ave.
"The redevelopment of this parcel represents a key opportunity to continue momentum in the Arts District and downtown Tulsa while ensuring that visitors, residents and workers have access to parking," TPA Chair A. Craig Abrahamson said in a statement. "With nearly $400,000,000 in projects currently under construction, planned to break ground within the next year, or in final planning stages — all within walking distance of the site — we feel we have an unmatched opportunity to help add to an area that is already a top destination for walkable, mixed-use development that contributes to the vibrancy of this urban neighborhood."
The TPA and city are looking to induce a compelling development that includes retail, restaurant, residential, office and other uses in a mid-rise project.
Plans call for private investment, development and management of the project. The TPA, however, may participate in the funding of the parking portion of the structure or lease the garage to the developer.
The RFQ process will result in three or four developers who will be invited to the Request For Proposals stage. After reviews and interviews are conducted, the the top-ranked group is expected to be notified by the spring of 2020.
Firms are invited to submit their qualifications for developing mixed-use projects of this type. Submittals are due no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 19.
For more information on the RFQ, to download the RFQ materials and to register as a document holder to be included in future communications, applicants may visit www.hundenpartners.com and go to the "Downloads" tab on the website to download RFQ materials.
Proposers are to contact Rob Hunden, president of Hunden Strategic Partners, at rhunden@hundenpartners.com with questions concerning this RFQ by 5 p.m. Nov. 26. All questions will be responded to via an addendum issued by Dec. 5.