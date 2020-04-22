The Tulsa Port of Catoosa, crippled for months last year because of historic flooding, is on the rebound.
"It's been a normal looking spring given all the craziness in things that are going on," Port Director David Yarbrough said. "Agriculture seems to be off to a good start. That has helped our water-borne tonnage, at least on this end of the river.
"We're still trying to recover some of the business losses that were incurred because of the prolonged shutdown. I don't know that the pandemic has taken away from direct waterway tonnage as much flood impacts have."
Volume at the port has risen every month this year, with March coming in at 189,978 tons. The facility is at 93% of the pre-flood tonnage levels of 2019, which enjoyed a strong first quarter, Yarbrough said.
"For the most part, especially here in Tulsa, the type of commodities we ship on our river are largely agriculture-related," he said. "It was a great past few weeks from a fertilizer standpoint.
"Farmers are planting. They need fertilizer and a lot of fertilizer moved up the river on barges. When those get emptied and cleaned out, we're shipping ag products back out on those same barges, mostly wheat right now."
The port is part of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, which is 445 miles long and runs from the port to the Mississippi River. Operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, it supports economic activity across a 12-state region, moving 10.9 million tons of commerce worth $3.5 billion annually, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., said last fall.
Dredging efforts to clear out flood-deposited silt continue along the waterway, Yarbrough said.
"The Corps dredgers are still working on upper side of the Arkansas on some of the pools that were really heavily impacted," he said. "It would be inaccurate to say we have barges waiting on dredging. The channel is open. It's not full width in all places but I don't think that's hurting our tonnage.
"The dredging efforts have been successful. But it's a slow process."
Besides the COVID-19 crisis, the shipping complex and 2,000-acre industrial park also has been stung by the dramatic drop in the oil and gas market.
"Our port industries are hanging tough," Yarbrough said. "There are still a lot of folks out here doing the best they can. What's going on with energy affects all of Oklahoma, especially manufacturing.
"… There's been a lot of resiliency and strength shown in the companies doing the best to keep people working. That right there is something to be thankful for."