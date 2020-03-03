The Tulsa Port of Catoosa has been awarded a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA).
Earmarked for freight rail infrastructure at the multi-modal shipping complex and industrial park, the money will be matched with $1.1 million in local investment and is expected to help retain 735 jobs.
"EDA is pleased to support Catoosa’s strategy to increase regional resiliency and facilitate job creation," U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development John Fleming said in a statement. "The railroad crossing repairs and interchange improvements will keep the Tulsa Port of Catoosa competitive and will expand the region's ability to attract and retain vital industries."
The is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019, which provided EDA with $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas affected by Hurricanes Florence, Michael, and Lane, Typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and other major natural disasters occurring in 2018 and 2019.
"Hundreds of jobs at the Port of Catoosa and in the surrounding area rely on accessible rail infrastructure," U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., said in a statement. "This grant, and the matching local funds, will make needed upgrades to a critical rail crossing necessary to maintaining our rail infrastructure at the port."