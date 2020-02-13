Tulsa Promenade Mall is suffering another casualty.
Longtime tenant Hallmark is scheduled to shut its doors for good at the close of business Feb. 29, a store representative said Thursday. The Hallmark news follows the recent closure of Foot Locker and the impending exit of JCPenney, which announced in January that it would close its mall location in the spring.
Promenade, which exited receivership in September, has seen several national chains leave the facility in the last year, including Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Charlotte Russe, Lids, Kay Jewelers and Zales jewelry store. Hollywood Theaters Palace 12, owned by Regal Centers, also closed in 2019.
Dillard’s is the only department store anchor left at Promenade. A quarter of U.S. malls are expected to close by 2022, according to a 2017 report by Credit Suisse.
An unofficial count by the Tulsa World on a recent rainy Wednesday indicated that about two dozen tenants remain at the mall. Many spaces are darkened and protected by security grilles.
The escalators were blocked off and not working the day the newspaper visited, and at 12:40 p.m., one person was eating in the food court, where a single eatery was open. A sign on the second level warned patrons against feeding the birds, which can be seen flying around the facility.
On the lower level, Naved Malik was helping customers at the Les Parfumes fragrance store he owns.
"All is still good," he said. "I'm still here. I've been here for 25 years almost. I've seen all the good and bad."
He said he remains encouraged, despite all the mall vacancies.
"I can speak for myself because I'm been in this mall for that many years and I have my regular customers," Malik said. "They (customers) really don't want to to go Woodland (Hills Mall). They don't want to go south. They still want to come here and they still want to shop.
"They are hurt, as I am, about seeing all this going on. If I want to close it, I would have closed it because my numbers are not the same as they used to be. But I'm blessed so far."
Gallery: Tulsa's Promenade mall through the years
Promenade Mall history
Before known as Promenade Mall, it was the Southland Shopping Center, which opened in 1965. Brown-Dunkin was the anchor store on the east end.
Photo via the Beryl Ford Collection
Promenade Mall history
Women walk along the sidewalks in the outdoor area of Southland Shopping Center in March 1965. Southland was at 41st and Yale, the same site at Promenade Mall.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
Clarke's Good Clothes is decorated for the holidays in this undated photo. Clarke's was one of the stores at Southland Shopping Center, located on the southeast corner of 41st Street and Yale Avenue where Tulsa Promenade now stands.
Photo via the Beryl Ford Collection
Promenade Mall history
Southland's lighted Christmas tree stood at the southeast corner of 41st Street and Yale Avenue in December 1967. Promenade Mall is at that location now.
Tulsa World file
Promenade Mall history
The second floor of the Brown-Dunkin store had furniture and home goods. The store opened on March 11, 1965 in the new Southland Shopping Center. Brown-Dunkin later became Dillard’s and Southland was torn down to build the Promenade mall at 41st and Yale.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
In this February 1998 file photo, the Tulsa Promenade Mall's new north 41st Street side expansion of shopping center.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
Jewel Bailey of Tierra Vista picks weeds from the Tulsa Promenade's entrance back in November 1996.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Promenade Mall history
Shoppers make their way down the escalators at Tulsa Promenade in November 1996.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Promenade Mall history
Rick Wilson puts up a ceiling tile behind the main entrance to the Hollywood Theater at the Tulsa Promenade, 41st and Yale in May 1998.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
Star Wars fans wait in line to buy Episode One: The Phantom Menace tickets at Tulsa Promenade. The advanced tickets went on sale May 12,1999.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Promenade Mall history
The renovated Tulsa Promenade on Nov. 16,1999.The shopping center received new carpet, lighting and paint.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Promenade Mall history
Franz Mohr, chief concert technician emeritus for Steinway and Sons, tunes a Steinway piano at ABC Music at Tulsa Promenade in February 2000.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
Rebecca Thompson, an accounting student at TU, takes numbers from people in line at Tax Trot held at Tulsa Promenade. April 17, 2000.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
Seven-year-old Ashley Kizer looks at a pair of overalls held up by Restore Hopes' Christine Testa Saturday August 5, 2000 at the Mervyn's department store in the Tulsa Promenade. The Annual event helps underprivileged kids get back-to-school clothes.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Promenade Mall history
This is an October 19, 2000 photograph of the parking garage at Tulsa Promenade. A U-Haul hit part of the garage, and brought a piece of it down on both the truck and a 2-week-old 2000 Ford Taurus.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
A crowd gathers to watch a teen fashion show at the Tulsa Promenade on Saturday, August 11, 2001. The show was conducted to give students and parents ideas about what is allowed in Tulsa Public Schools under the new dress code.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
A worn-out Louise Herrel from Tulsa takes a rest after a morning of thanksgiving sales shopping with her family at Tulsa Promenade on November 23, 2001.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
The new Candy Castle store in Tulsa Promenade on Feb. 28,2002.
james gibbard
Promenade Mall history
Booker T. Washington senior, Omeke Alikor has fun selecting a prom dress at the Tulsa Promenade Dillard's back in April 2002.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
Terry Pierce uses the headrest on his wheelchair to steer himself through Tulsa's Promenade on June 11, 2002, on his first shoppping trip in 23 years.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
Hundreds of people showed up at Tulsa Promenade for a shot at Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on Aug. 7, 2002.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
This is a November 2002 photo of a six foot fiberglass penguin to promote the Tulsa Zoo's new exhibit of the African Black footed penguins. This decorated penguin is sponsored by Creative Animation Inc., decorated by Creative Animation Inc. and is located at Tulsa Promenade, upper level indoors near Foley's entrance. "Penguins on Parade" will benefit the Tulsa Zoo's new penguin exhibit.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
Gayla Benham shops with her daughters Jamie Reed and Stacie Henson outside the Walderbooks in the upper level of the Tulsa Promenade near 41st and Yale on Nov 29, 2002.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Promenade Mall history
Brad and Lisa Marshall of Collinsville walk through Tulsa Promenade after getting married at the mall in February 2004. Couples were married at the mall all afternoon as a Valentine's Day promotion by a local radio station.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
Rich Ficken (left), Jim Langdon and Missy Kruse judge CANstruction entry "Bridging The Gap" during the CANstruction event to benefit Food Bank. The event was conducted at Tulsa Promenade, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2005.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
A customer walks into the Mervyn's store at the Promenade Mall in Tulsa near 41st Street and Yale Avenue on Sept 7, 2005. Mervyn's is pulling out their stores in Oklahoma in February of 2006.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Promenade Mall history
Shoppers enter the lower level main entrance of Foley's in the Promenade Mall on June 8, 2006. Foley's would change to Macy's in the next few months.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
A line of shoppers extends outside the main entrance to Promenade Mall in Tulsa as they wait for the 8am opening to get one of 300 bags containing coupons, gift cards and a gift on Nov. 24, 2006.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
The Colossal Colon is on display at Promenade Mall on Feb.15, 2007.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Promenade Mall history
Clay Parker, a dropout-turned high school student, works on a computer project at Tulsa Learning Academy, inside Tulsa Promenade, on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
A Police patrol car driven by Tulsa Police Officer David Treseder patrols the area around Promenade Mall in Tulsa, Okla., taken on Nov. 26, 2011 during Operation Safe Shopper.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
Maya Shyers, 7, of Sand Springs, plays inside a bubble on top of water at Fit n Fun at the Tulsa Promenade on Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2012. The Oklahoma Department of Labor temporarily shut down after it opened, citing safety concerns.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
Sandy Charon (from right), her daughter Alexis Guffey and Alexis' friend Courtney Buchanan, both 13, carry bags after the three shopped at Tulsa Promenade on tax free holiday, on Friday, Aug. 3, 2012.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
Teen fans crowd the stage as they listen to Cody Simpson perform at the Tulsa Promenade Mall on Sept. 4, 2013. Hundreds of Simpson's fans packed the first and second floors of the mall to hear the teen internet sensation.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
Lauri Lenora of Tulsa and Mark Sears of Salt Lake City, Utah walk through the Macy's at the Tulsa Promenade Mall in Tulsa, Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. With the upcoming closure of the department store, people take advantage of the large sales and discounts.
Tulsa World File photo
Promenade Mall history
Gov. Mary Fallin shakes hands with Chick-fil-A employee Jason Blevins (foreground right) as she tours tornado damage with Mayor G.T. Bynum and City Councilor Karen Gilbert (foreground left) at Promenade Mall near 41st Street and Yale Avenue on Aug. 8, 2017.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Promenade Mall history
Zales is closed at Promenade Mall Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Promenade Mall history
A customer passes the shuttered Hollywood Theaters at Promenade Mall Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Promenade Mall history
The former home of Macy's department store at Promenade Mall at 41st and Yale in Tulsa on Monday, July 22, 2019.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File photo
