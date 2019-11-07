The Tulsa Regional Chamber was honored Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
At part of its Sharing of Best Practices Conference, the Oklahoma Quality Foundation gave the chamber its 2019 award for Commitment to Excellence.
The award represents the third of five increasingly rigorous levels within the OQF framework, which is based on the Malcolm Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence. The Chamber achieved level one in 2013 and level two in 2015.
"The Tulsa Regional Chamber is on a quality journey, and this honor represents the next step in that journey," Justin McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief operating officer for the chamber, said in a statement. "One of our organizational core values is accountability, and participation in the OQF process is a primary means of holding ourselves accountable for continuous improvement.”
The process began in May with submission of a 50-page application that detailed the Chamber’s work in the areas of leadership, strategy, customers, information management, workforce and operations. In September, a team of examiners visited the chamber offices to interview staff and volunteers, and to see firsthand what was described in the application.