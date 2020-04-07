TCU OU OCT 20 (copy)

Tulsa Regional Chamber President Mike Neal

The organization that communities throughout northeast Oklahoma rely on to help attract and nurture businesses has itself been forced to lay off employees because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber announced Monday that it has reduced its staff by 21%, leaving 52 at the organization employed.

“Those impacted by this decision are our friends, and we are saddened by their departure,” Mike Neal, president and CEO of the chamber, said in a prepared statement. “We will also not fill any open positions, which amounts to a 28% overall staff reduction.”

Jim Morgan, senior vice president of communications for the chamber, said the layoffs would not affect the organization’s ability to provide services to its members.

“I think we are in a position to serve our members very well and do not expect it will result in any service decrease,” Morgan said.

Tulsa Regional Chamber provides a wide range of services for its members and the communities with whom it contracts. In addition to recruiting new businesses to the region, the chamber works with its partners to establish policies and laws that foster a pro-business environment.

The chamber’s tourism arm, VisitTulsa, has been instrumental in bringing many major sports and entertainment events to Tulsa, including the NCAA Men’s Regional Basketball Tournament, BassMaster Classic, and the U.S. National Arabian and Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show.

The chamber’s primary funding sources are membership fees, sponsorships, investors in programs such as Tulsa’s Future, and contracts with local communities.

Neal said he is confident the chamber will weather the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus and emerge stronger.

“Our Chamber volunteer leadership and Executive Leadership Team have 100% confidence in the ability of each and every member of our staff to exceed our members’ expectations,” Neal said. “We are well positioned to assist this region in its recovery and continued success.”

