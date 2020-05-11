The Tulsa Regional Chamber is among three finalists for the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Chamber of the Year Award.
Other finalists in the Category 4 are the Greater Gainesville (Fla.) Chamber of Commerce and the Irving-Las Colinas (Texas) Chamber of Commerce.
In the final phase of the competition, a judging committee will conduct interviews with leaders representing each finalist chamber. One winner from each of the four categories will be named later this year.
The categories are determined by that area's population, number of businesses, percentage of total revenue restricted, total revenue and number of chamber members. For example, Tulsa is in the division for a population of at least 500,000 with at least 10,000 businesses.