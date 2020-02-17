Tulsa Regional Tourism, a division of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, recently welcomed two people to its staff.
Ashleigh Bachert, previously with the Durham (N.C.) Sports Commission, joined Tulsa Regional Tourism as vice president of sales, and Joel Koester, previously with the Chicago Southland Convention and Visitors Bureau, has been named director of sports sales.
"I’m thrilled to have Ashleigh and Joel join the team, and I look forward to them bringing their incredible skill sets to Tulsa," Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said in a statement. "They’ll help us not only implement big ideas, but also recruit new business that best fits our growing, world-class city."