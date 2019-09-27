A total of 9.3 million people visited Tulsa in 2018 and spent $1.2 billion in the community, an area market analysis shows.
The visitors number was up about 2.2% over 2017, when the figure was 9.1 million.
Tulsa Regional Tourism, which operates on a July-through-June fiscal year and encompasses the Tulsa Convention and Visitors Bureau, Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture and Tulsa Sports Commission, shared the statistics this week at a year-end recap with hoteliers, attractions representatives, board members and investors.
"The hard work of our staff, board members, volunteers and investors ensures Tulsa is a top-tier destination for tourists," Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said in a statement.
Tulsa Regional Tourism contracts with the City of Tulsa to provide destination marketing services, and each year meets certain goals as agreed upon by TRT and Mayor G.T. Bynum. Tulsa Regional Tourism also works with Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics Company, on a yearly study that calculates the number of visitors to Tulsa and the economic value of tourism in the city.
The total estimated impact for events booked during the fiscal year was $308.2 million, and room nights booked (217,104) were up 15.3% over the previous year.
New events recruited were 180 and the number of events retained was 95. Also, the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture supported 32 productions in the Tulsa area.
"Tourism is an essential part of what makes Tulsa a world-class city," Bynum said in a statement. "There are so many reasons to visit our great city — Route 66, Gathering Place and Tulsa's music scene, just to name a few.
"We’re fortunate to have a team of dedicated professionals at Tulsa Regional Tourism who promote these and other attractions to an international audience. Through destination marketing and the relationships they’ve cultivated with conferences, events and groups, Tulsa Regional Tourism accounts for a significant economic impact on our community."