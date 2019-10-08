Preston Eastin

Preston Eastin has boosted its employment by 50% in the wake of a grant from the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology, including five engineers on the staff who design the precision equipment. The Oklahoman file

Welding sparks fly on the manufacturing floor of Tulsa’s Preston Eastin as Robert Nock explains how the giant turntable being fabricated behind him will be used by the nuclear power industry.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

As Preston Eastin’s CEO, Nock oversees a skilled labor force of 36 people who design and manufacture custom robotic positioning systems and equipment. The company serves a wide array of industries, from aerospace and aviation to welding, automotive and transportation, ship building, thermal spray and heavy equipment manufacturing.

On this late-summer afternoon, Nock is showcasing the company’s capabilities to meet industry specifications for equipment that can position robotic spraying arms with tolerances as tight as 0.003-0.005 of an inch. Or a turntable that can position equipment weighing up to 400,000 pounds.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. (Some stories require a subscription.)

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags