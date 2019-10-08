Welding sparks fly on the manufacturing floor of Tulsa’s Preston Eastin as Robert Nock explains how the giant turntable being fabricated behind him will be used by the nuclear power industry.
As Preston Eastin’s CEO, Nock oversees a skilled labor force of 36 people who design and manufacture custom robotic positioning systems and equipment. The company serves a wide array of industries, from aerospace and aviation to welding, automotive and transportation, ship building, thermal spray and heavy equipment manufacturing.
On this late-summer afternoon, Nock is showcasing the company’s capabilities to meet industry specifications for equipment that can position robotic spraying arms with tolerances as tight as 0.003-0.005 of an inch. Or a turntable that can position equipment weighing up to 400,000 pounds.