Tulsa Public Schools will expand its partnership with Tulsa Tech to McLain High School in fall 2020, creating a Foundations of Manufacturing course.
The Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development estimates that by 2025, only 23% of new jobs will be accessible with a high school diploma or less. The Foundations course is designed to graduate students ready to pursue post-secondary education.
"We believe there are many paths to becoming college‐and career‐ready and no one‐size‐fits‐all approach to education," TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said in a statement. "Our partnership with Tulsa Tech is increasing the number of students ready for high‐wage, high‐demand careers by providing students with real‐world career experiences and creating an environment to help prepare all students to meet the needs of an ever‐changing workforce."
McLain High School is close to several manufacturing companies, as well as the emerging Peoria Mohawk Business Park. The expansion of Tulsa Tech programming to McLain helps the district continue to align secondary offerings with local workforce needs.
"I'm a proud graduate of the Tulsa Tech Lemley Campus," board member Jennettie Marshall said in a statement. "I attended classes at Will Rogers High School in the morning and at Tulsa Tech in the afternoon. Upon graduating from high school, I was using the trade I was taught by Tulsa Tech and was able to pay for school without taking out student loans. Tulsa Tech prepares our students to be career and college ready. It's the investment that keeps on giving."
McLain High School is the fourth high school in the district to have embedded Tulsa Tech programing. The others are Memorial High School and Edison Preparatory School (both Foundations of Engineering) and East Central High School (Foundations of Manufacturing).