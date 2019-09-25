Tulsa Tech is teaming with local aerospace giant NORDAM to ease students' transition to the working area.
The education and industry partners on Wednesday unveiled a NORDAM Aerospace Structures Program at its Tulsa Tech's Riverside campus, 801 E. 91st St.
The program will train and later match qualified Tulsa Tech graduates for advanced placement in careers at NORDAM, a Tulsa-based aerospace manufacturing and repair company.
"When we talk about workforce and the need throughout this region, it's critical," Tulsa Tech Superintendent and CEO Steve Tiger said. "It's really time for business and industry to step up and work with education and for education to step up and make sure our programs are aligned with workforce needs."
Students in the four-month course will learn skills using the same metal and composite-working tools found at NORDAM to fabricate, repair, modify, install and inspect aerospace structural components and assemblies.
NORDAM representatives will make regular classroom visits, and two field trips to NORDAM facilities are planned. Graduates are eligible for testing by an independent credentialing provider to attain aviation-structures technician certifications in basic composites and mechanical assembly.
An inaugural class of 24 students will study through December, and two new classes, each with 20 available seats, start in February. Both day and evening classes are available and more information can be found at tulsatech.edu.
NORDAM has 210 open positions, roughly 120 of which are in the "sweet spot" of the Aerospace Structures Program, said Bailey Siegfried, the company's vice president of culture, communication and corporate responsibility. Those jobs include fabricator, assembler, composite bonder and aerostructure mechanic.
"Unemployment for the (United States) is 3.6%," Siegfried said. "In Tulsa, this great city, it's 3.4%. And to find, skilled hands-on people, it feels like it's less than a percent.
"We have to get creative. We have to work upstream in the pipeline."
NORDAM was founded in 1968 by Bailey's father, Ray Siegfried II.
Aviation and aerospace businesses in Oklahoma generate $43.7 billion annually in economic activity, according to an Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission report released in 2017, making aviation and aerospace the second-largest economic engine in the state behind oil and gas.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum thanked the leadership of Tulsa Tech and NORDAM, calling them two of the city's competitive advantages.
"… When you look over the intervening century that's gone by, what you see is that every generation has to step up and make its own investment to keep that industry here," he said. "As mayor, when I talk with CEOS of the largest aerospace companies in the world about doing business in Tulsa, what I here over and over again is 'We love Tulsa but you've got to have the workforce to help us grow here.'
"That's how a company like NORDAM grows here. It's because we have the workforce in place to support their growth … In the 21st century, the jobs, the industry, will go where the workforce exists."