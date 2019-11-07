Tulsa Tech (copy)

Tulsa Tech in January will start a new light diesel truck service technician program on its Broken Arrow campus.

The nine-month curriculum is meant to meet the growing needs of its industry partners.

Between 2016 and 2018, the number of class 2 and 3 diesel vehicles on the road has risen by more than 30%, according to data from the U.S. automotive industry.

Students in the program will learn how to diagnose and repair problems with light and medium-duty diesel engines, which include the popular one-ton trucks seen on roads today. Students will also be able to earn their Class B driver's license, a certificate needed to drive the vehicle to make sure it's fixed.

Beyond maintenance, the program will teach students how to diagnose and repair every part of the vehicle, from the engine and transmission to the braking and electrical systems. Students achieving the certifications offered in the program can expect to start out earning near $40,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Tulsa Tech, the oldest and largest in Oklahoma’s CareerTech System, is a career and technology center school district dedicated to educating people for success in the workplace. More information can be found at tulsatech.edu.

