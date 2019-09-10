A thrift and consignment store in Tulsa plans to close by year's end.
"The month of September marks the our 20th year and sadly the year I've decided to close the brick and mortar store," Cheap Thrills Vintage, 3018 E. 15th St., wrote Tuesday on its Facebook page. "I will continue to buy and sell but will let the physical store go.
"I plan on staying open through December and will be adding more inventory to the shop over the next two months. Please come by and pick up some favorite Cheap Thrills merch! We thank you all for your support over the years!"