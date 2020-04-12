The Tulsa World, in partnership with the Tulsa Regional Chamber, are offering the “Buy Local” virtual marketplace to purchase gift cards for local businesses.
The service is being offered free of charge to local businesses and provides a one-stop place to purchase gift cards in support of the local economy.
The cards purchased through the easily accessible marketplace give a timely boost while giving purchasers the flexibility to shop at a later date or through the business’s ecommerce website.
Every cent spent on a gift card goes directly to the business.
“In this time of uncertainty, we are delighted to find ways to support local businesses in a meaningful way. Buy Local is just one of the many things we are doing to help our partners through this, because we truly are one, amazing community, committed to our collective success,” said Bernie Heller, vice president of advertising for Tulsa World Media Co.
Businesses can sign up to participate in the “Buy Local” initiative by going to bit.ly/addyourgiftcard.
Gift cards can be purchased at bit.ly/buylocaloklahoma.
“Our local businesses are the linchpin of our community and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever,” Heller said.
For more information, call 918-581-8512.
