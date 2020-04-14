About $2 billion already has been allocated to the state of Oklahoma through the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program, U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said.
He was a guest on the Tulsa World's "Let’s Talk" virtual town hall series, which focused Tuesday on economic recovery efforts for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Nationwide, Lankford said more than 700,000 businesses and nonprofits have been assisted by PPP, a Small Business Administration program that authorizes forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the coronavirus outbreak.
"A lot of people haven taken advantage of this," he said. "I would encourage folks to take the next step."
"…It's very important to go get connected. Do it sooner rather than later. We are talking about an extension of that program. But for right now, there is no guarantee of an extension."
Lankford joined virtual panelists Rose Washington, CEO of Tulsa Economic Development Corp., and Robin Roberson, executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
Sponsors of the town hall series are the George Kaiser Family Foundation, TTCU Federal Credit Union and OSU Medicine.
Folks nationwide have begun receiving $1,200 checks as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.
Any adult earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income who has a valid Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment.
The payment steadily declines for those who make more and phases out for those who earn more than $99,000. For married couples, both adults receive $1,200, with the phase-out starting at $150,000 of income and falling to zero for couples who earn $198,000.
Parents with children 17-or-younger can receive an additional $500 per dependent.
"This is really targeted for individuals who need the help the most," Lankford said.
People with their direct deposit on file with the Internal Revenue service will receive their money first. Inquiries may be made by going to irs.gov and clicking on the coronavirus icon. A portal allowing check tracking will debut next week, Lankford said.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) has processed more than 200,000 unemployment claims over the past several weeks. Before the coronavirus outbreak, the largest number of claims for a week was about 9,000, Roberson said.
More than 600 people were answering OESC phone calls Tuesday. Agents trained over Easter weekend and OESC has accepted 186 volunteers from other agencies, such as the state Department of Transportation, Auditor's Office and the Department of Human Services, Roberson said.
"If you can imagine, we went from 11 people on the phone just a few weeks ago," she said. "Now we have over 600. We're making progress."
The city of Tulsa's Resilience and Recovery Fund for small-business owners has interacted with at least 1,110 business owners and received more than 160 applications for funding since April 1, Washington said. Typically, TEDC processes 150 to 175 loan applications in a normal year.
Tulsaresponds.org is serving as a virtual help desk for business owners engaging in the program.
"We've all been reminded of a very simple lesson in Economics 101, and that is that we are really all interconnected and when demand and supply are out of balance, when money stops flowing in and out of households and in and out of businesses, local economies feel the pain quickly and more severely," Washington said. "Over the last week and a half, all hands have been on deck to give comfort to small business owners, who really undergird our community, giving them advice and access to resources and good counsel and really a compassionate ear to let them know that we are all in this together and that they are important…"
On the subject of hope in the face of the pandemic, Lankford said testing remains the biggest challenge, with more tests and quicker turnaround times critical.
By summer, blood tests to determine a person's previous exposure to COVID-19 are expected to be available, he said.
"That test is also coming on board by the millions," Lankford said. "When that occurs, people will be able to re-engage in the economy better."