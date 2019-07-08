Ed Hicks was destined to be a car man.
Hicks, a graduate of Webster High School, grew up in west Tulsa where his grandfather had an auto parts store.
“He also had a garage, so by the time I was 3 or 4, I was always over there playing in the garage,” he said. “It’s been something I enjoy to this day.”
In middle school and high school, he would spend his afternoons and weekends helping at his grandfather’s store, and before he had graduated, he was already being recruited to work at area dealerships.
His first job was at a Chrysler Plymouth dealership, where he spent about 12 years as a parts manager. He was recruited to work the sales floor at a different Chevrolet dealership, where he worked for about a year before he was lured over to a Mercedes-Benz dealership on 11th Street.
That’s where he was working when the dealership was purchased and became Jackie Cooper Imports in 1991. He joined that team and has been with them ever since.
“In my automotive experience, there is no perfect salesman, but he’s as close to perfect as one could ask for. I would take a hundred of him,” said Greg Kach, co-owner and dealer principal of Jackie Cooper Imports.
“Ed Hicks is the utmost gentleman, the utmost professional. After all these years, I’ve concluded that he is a gentleman, not because he’s trying to be polite, but because it is, indeed, his true character.”
This month, Hicks is celebrating 40 years as a Mercedes-Benz salesman.
In that time, he has sold more than 5,000 vehicles, including several high-end Mercedes, a new Rolls Royce and a Porsche that went for more than $300,000.
“You’d think working around them all day long you’d get home and think, I’m done, I don’t want any more part of them, but I’m watching racing on TV. I’ve been ate up with it my whole life,” Hicks said.
Hicks guesses that about 80% of his business is to repeat clients and that over the years he has developed personal relationships with many of them.
“It’s not really so much a job. It’s kind of a hobby,” he said. “Most of the people who buy cars from me, I’ve known them for a long time. They come in and have coffee with me. It isn’t like working. You get paid for something you enjoy. How can you beat that?”
