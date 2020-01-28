Ascension St. John, operator of Ascension St. John Medical Center, has been involved in a pair of recent leasing transactions.
Ascension St. John has entered into a 10-year lease at the former headquarters of U.S. Beef Corp., 4923 E. 49th St., and adjacent warehouse. Ascension also has leased the 14th floor of Davis Tower, 1924 South Utica, to Professional Engineering Consultants.
At the East 49th Street location, Ascension will occupy all 33,930 square feet, primarily for its subsidiary R1, which handles various office functions. U.S. Beef became Arby’s largest franchisee in the country before announcing the sale of all 368 of its restaurants to a subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant group in December 2018.
Adwon Properties assisted both parties in that transaction.
St. John Health System merged with Ascension in 2013.
Over at Davis Tower, Professional Engineering Consultants will occupy 8,200 square feet. Nearing the completion of an extensive renovation, it is also home to Prosperity Bank, Ascension-St. John Administration, Lohrey & Associates, Don P. Quint & Associates, Sen. James Inhofe, Gates, Winden & Associates, P.C, Prescott Capital Management, Atherton Restaurant Systems Inc., Stolper Asset Management, Bluestem Escrow & Title and other local businesses.
PEC was represented by Tracy Ellis with KW Commercial. Amanda Adwon with Adwon Properties, Inc. represented Ascension-St. John.
Featured video