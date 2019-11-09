Tulsa's Young Professionals (TYPROS) announced its Boomtown Awards on Friday night during an event at the Tulsa Zoo.
The awards honor individuals and organizations that support TYPROS’ mission of attracting and retaining top talent to the region, developing the next generation of leaders, and "enhancing Tulsa’s sense of place."
The honorees are:
• Jeff Thompson of Mother Road Market
• Kimberly Johnson of Tulsa City-County Library
• The MetCares Foundation
• Ross Group
• Tulsa Remote
The event also announced 2020 grantees selected to receive funding from the TYPROS Foundation.
The grants provide strategic support for projects that engage young talent in placemaking, innovation and community development.