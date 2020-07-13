US meat industry puzzled by China's import ban for 1 plant

In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

 APRIL L BROWN

OKLAHOMA CITY - The outbreak of COVID-19 that has driven cases in McCurtain County from 200 to 606 in three weeks includes a Tyson Foods poultry plant but didn’t originate at the facility, according to the Oklahoma State Health Department.

“This is not a Tyson Foods outbreak; it is a community outbreak and Tyson is located in this community,” the department said in a statement to The Oklahoman.

“Tyson has worked in close coordination with government entities to increase health safety measures as it relates to COVID-19.”

The state Health Department has been slow to respond to questions from The Oklahoman about the McCurtain County outbreak, and the company has declined to provide an update for over two weeks.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Featured video: COVID-19: Oklahoma reports first pediatric death

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags