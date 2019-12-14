Aerospace

An Airbus A319 is parked in a hangar at the American Airlines Tulsa Maintenance Base. Officials estimate that the aerospace industry has more than 1,000 available jobs in Oklahoma. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

 MIKE SIMONS

The recent layoffs in Oklahoma’s energy sector could have a silver lining for another industry with a massive footprint on the state’s economy.

Officials estimate there are more than 1,000 open aerospace and aviation jobs in Oklahoma. They range from high-tech roles in engineering and computer systems to blue-collar manufacturing and maintenance jobs.

After Halliburton announced it would shut down its Remote Operations Command Center in El Reno, hundreds of employees were looking for work. At a job fair organized by state workforce officials, Tinker Air Force Base was the only aerospace entity there recruiting.

They offered jobs to 51 people, according to the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development. Another job event is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18.

