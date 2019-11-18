United Airlines says customer satisfaction is high for a recently introduced regional jet with first-class seating and room for everyone’s carry-on luggage.
At Tulsa International Airport on Monday, the carrier offered media members a tour of the 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-550, a transformation of the CRJ-700, which had 70 seats, said Sarah Murphy, senior vice president of United Express.
“By taking off those seats, we were able to do a couple of things: one, introduce first-class (10 seats) and economy plus (20), so the legroom you will see on board is incredible,” said Murphy, adding that the aircraft will have 20 regular economy seats. “Secondly, one of the biggest pain points we’ve seen our customers have is around having to leave their bags at the door.
“We don’t want to gate-check customers’ bags, especially for really important markets like Tulsa, where many, many of our customers are connecting. With this product, we were able to create storage bins. That will allow every single customer to bring their roller bag on board and their personal item on the aircraft.”
Besides the first-class cabin and more legroom per seat than any other 50-seat U.S. aircraft, the jet also offers a self-serve refreshment center for first-class patrons and United Wi-Fi.
The CRJ-500 debuted Oct. 27 and now flies to 15 cities from its Chicago-based United headquarters: Tulsa; Oklahoma City; Allentown, Pennsylvania; Bentonville, Arkansas; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Des Moines, Iowa; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Greensboro, North Carolina; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Madison, Wisconsin; Indianapolis; Richmond, Virginia; and St. Louis.
“It’s really concentrated in the Midwest largely,” Murphy said. “After we get enough scale in the Midwest, we’re going to move it to the East Coast and fly out of Newark ...”
“Everything we’re designing these days is really about what can we provide for every single customer across the product segment. Gone are the days are focusing on one segment or another because our business is one where it matters that everyone has the experience they want.”
In late June, Montreal-based Bombardier Inc. signed a deal to sell its CRJ regional jet program to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. CRJ is an acronym for the Canadair Regional Jet.