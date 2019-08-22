Five Below (copy)

Discount retail chain Five Below has scheduled a grand opening at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 for its store at 8722 E. 71st St., according to the company's website.

A second location has been announced for the Southroads shopping center, 5207 E. 41st St., with a grand opening "coming soon," the company said. No date has been listed.

Five Below, whose sales target children and teens, sells products costing up to $5.

The publicly traded company has more than 800 stores in 36 states, including the Oklahoma City metro and Stillwater in Oklahoma, according to its website.

