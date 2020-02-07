A mural that pays tribute to Black Wall Street and the Greenwood District will be displayed inside the district's newest commercial addition, the Vast Bank building.
The Tulsa Development Authority on Thursday approved a rendering of the mural, which will be located in the building's ground-floor lobby at 110 N. Elgin Ave.
"We mentioned early on in our redevelopment discussions with them how important that area was to the Greenwood community and the history," TDA Chairwoman Nancy Roberts said of the collaborative effort with bank officials. "We emphasized to them in choosing them over the other developers that we wanted to make sure that there was adequate honor given to the history. We gave them the creative license to develop that."
The memorial will have a wood background with white lettering and a bronze dedication plaque, Roberts said. The roughly 500-word narrative, written by Tulsa historian, attorney and author Hannibal Johnson, chronicles the Black Wall Street birth and how it was ravaged by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"…A talented cadre of African-American businesspersons and entrepreneurs plied their trades in rigidly segregated Tulsa, catering to a black community largely shut out of the mainstream economy of this soon-to-be "Oil Capital of the World," Johnson wrote in text provided to the Tulsa World. " The architects of the "Greenwood District" created economic advantage, devising a closed market system that defied the myth of African American mediocrity…"
Johnson continued after describing the 1921 unrest that left hundreds dead and property damage in the millions.
"Dubbed the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot and now the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, this man-made calamity might more accurately be labeled an assault, a disaster, a massacre, a pogrom, a holocaust, or any number of other ghastly descriptors," he wrote. "The Tulsa tragedy would remain a taboo topic for decades.
"Buoyed by its powerful past, the Greenwood District still lives. No longer a black entrepreneurial mecca, its new iteration melds business, education, recreation, culture, and entertainment in the place that birthed the Black Wall Street of America…"
Roberts said Thursday that mural developers "knocked it out of the park. They really illustrated their commitment to honoring that history and being a part of the legacy that goes forward in that community."
The TDA's authorization of the mural includes possible future placement at Vast Bank of a bust/plaque of Darven Brown should it not find a home on Tulsa Stadium Trust property, she said.