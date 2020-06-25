Line at Workforce Oklahoma Career Connection Center in northweast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has been overwhelmed by the dramatic spike in jobless claims prompted by the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of fraudulent claims also have hindered the agency's ability to help clients.The commission sought to redesign its information technology systems to improve its abilities to handle a heavier volume of claims. It also began adding additional people to catch phone calls at the agency. But waits have remained long for many seeking help with claims.

On Wednesday, Robert Fullerton sat in his lawn chair under the shade, thankful the day wasn’t hotter. As he talked with the people in the Career Connection Center line around him, he resigned himself to the reality that although he had been there since 6 a.m. and was No. 12 in line, he might not be seen that day. Two spaces back, Adrian Newell came to the same conclusion.

“It’s just tough right now,” Newell said. “It’s tough to get in and get relief. We’ve seen 60 people come up and leave. This parking lot was packed with people needing help. They figured, ‘Oh, I’m No. 30. I’ll never get in.’ And they leave.”

The story for those at the center has been the same since it reopened on June 15. Unemployed Oklahomans try to file for unemployment online, but the system won’t let them. They call the agency, but no one picks up or they get left on hold. The few who can get through are told they’ll be referred to Tier 2 and someone will call them back. They never get called back. So they head to one of the two Oklahoma City locations where they can talk to someone in person, the Career Connection Center or the Capitol.

