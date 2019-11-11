A Tulsa-based real estate investment has added to its portfolio.
Vesta Capital has purchased Somerset Park at Union apartments, 9416 E. 65h St., from Fort Worth, Texas-based Olympus for $27 million, Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily announced Monday.
The 424-unit complex community was built in 1984. Newmark senior managing directors Brandon Lamb, Tim McKay and Justin Wilson and associates Ted Prince and Ben McKay handled the transaction.
In the past two years, the Marc Kulick-led Vesta has purchased several 1980s vintage properties in the Tulsa metro. The company, which focuses on the acquisition and management of multifamily properties in Oklahoma and Arkansas, manages all the facilities in the Tulsa area, each of which is about 94.5% occupied.
"Our '80s portfolio has been the strongest we’ve had in Tulsa," Kulick said in a statement. "We’ve found a huge comfort level with this vintage."
Kulick said his goal was to spend some money on the property and become a partner in the community. Lamb praised Vesta’s commitment to Tulsa.
"Vesta is becoming one of the top multifamily owners and managers in the state since their team first began acquiring properties here in 2017," Lamb said. "Based in Tulsa, Marc has his finger on the pulse of the local market and strives to create the best communities possible for his tenants."